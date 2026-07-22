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Home / Entertainment / 'My voice was misused': Actor Zeeshan Ayyub distances himself from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Chauhaan'

'My voice was misused': Actor Zeeshan Ayyub distances himself from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Chauhaan'

Says he dubbed a line without being told the context, sought its removal after the teaser's release and clarified he has no association with the film

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Mumbai, Updated At : 12:59 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. Video grab via Instagram/mohdzeeshanayyub
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Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on Wednesday said his voice was "misused" in the teaser of Ajay Devgn-starrer "Chauhaan" and he has now asked the makers to remove the one line he had dubbed for the movie without being given any context.

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The actor said he had recorded the lines in "good faith" as he had worked with the producers in the past, but he wanted to clarify his position as an artist "who will never be a part of any such project".

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The film has generated a lot of criticism online with the way it depicts the unrest in Kashmir and for endorsing the usage of pellet guns.

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In a post on X, Ayyub, wrote: "Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally."

The actor did not name the film or the producers, but was referring to Color Yellow as he has worked on their films "Raanjhanaa" and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns".

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"As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago,” he wrote on X.

The actor then drew the attention of his followers to the ongoing student protests in the country.

“…our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit. JAI HIND, JAI SAMVIDHAN,” he wrote.

“Chauhaan” is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions.

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