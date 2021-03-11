Mystique of Multiverse

Alternating between not just many realities of time, but also worlds, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness impresses with its stunning visuals, fine performances and effective dialogues

A still from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Nonika Singh

You opened a doorway between universes, and we don't know who or what will walk through it.” Says Wong to Dr Stephen Strange.

Just to jog you down the memory lane, Doctor Stephen Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to 2016 film Doctor Strange, which was an enjoyable blend of magic and mysticism. Like the prequel, this one is a curious journey; magical, mystical, only a whole lot madder, alternating between not just many realities of time, but also worlds. Dr Stephen Strange aka Sorcerer Supreme, earth's foremost protector against magical and mystical threats, inhabits a world where science and spirituality coexist. A leading neurosurgeon and a superhero, he too does what superheroes do best; save the world.

What makes the mission of Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whom we have seen in many a Marvel film including the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home, different this time around is that the girl he must save has come from another universe. As America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez has the right blend of earnestness and piquancy the part demands), is being hunted down, predictably he too will traverse many universes. She, by the way is blessed, with the singular ability to flit from one to another and has moved through 72! In the worlds they will travel, Dr Strange will meet his own selves apart from other characters from his world, including his ex Dr Christine Palmer (lovely Rachel McAdams) whose wedding he is seen attending in the opening sequence.

As the mission starts, there is sterling action; CGI spectacle, stunning cinematography, some effective dialogues laced with humour and, of course, a consistent cross-referencing of the MCU reality. Other characters from MCU appear not exactly in cheer-worthy moments but to keep you clued in to the exciting world that MCU has offered us so far (this is the 28th outing). Wanda Maximoff, of course, is as central a character as Dr Strange. Pining for her children, she is ready to break rules and tells Dr Strange, ‘When you break rules you are a hero but when I do I am the enemy, it’s not fair.’ Why she a doting mother in alternate worlds is not the hero world must hail, we soon learn with her devious Scarlet witch avatar. If she has her way, soon she will enslave the multiverses in entirety. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff impresses in varying shades of her character, from emotional to witchy. Out maneuvering her bête noire in her bid to get to her prey, her arch enemy of course is Dr Strange, who outbids her evil designs every step of the way.

Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch shows remarkable felicity and we meet several Dr Stranges, including a zombie, and then there is a three-eyed avatar too. Indian viewers can perhaps sense some oriental inspiration here and also be reminded how in the prequel Dr Strange’s eastern tilt was exemplified to the hilt. Here we learn more about black holes and how an incursion (boundaries between two universes diffuse) can lead to collision of two worlds. Besides, issues at hand like mental health and obsessive fixation, there is a fleeting LGBTQ reference too.

Dream walking from one reality to another, this world of multiplicity is not a dream run. Being tipped as a horror film, it’s not quite horrific either. As it throws around questions like, ‘are you happy’, it tries to strike a philosophical note and as with all questions of philosophical dilemmas there are no answers really. But the answer to whether you should or not watch the film is crystal clear. Go for it. Being tipped as ‘the scariest Marvel movie’ it may not spook you out. However, that doesn’t stop it from being two hours of spooky fun.

