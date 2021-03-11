Naam Reh Jaayega – a musical series on Lata Mangeshkar

Star Plus is set to air an exclusive series giving tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar. Titled as Naam Reh Jaayega, the eight-episode, hour-long series will be out on May 1.

The grand tribute will see as many as 18 Indian singers, including Shaan, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, SadhanaSargam, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar and others, take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs.

Sprinkled with emotion and nostalgia, the singers will also share their memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the legendary singer, who has over the course of her career impacted many lives and inspired millions.

Talking about it, Shaan says, “It’s an honour to be a part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, admire and love but also someone who every Indian is deeply connected to. I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this.”

Also, present at this tribute event will be Lata Mangeshkar’s family, as they join in this special showcasing of her work.