Home / Entertainment / Nagarjuna lauds Rashmika Mandanna’s recent box office performances

Nagarjuna lauds Rashmika Mandanna’s recent box office performances

ANI
Updated At : 06:00 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna
Superstar Nagarjuna lauded Rashmika Mandanna for her recent box office performances at the audio launch of Kuberaa’s third single Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The film, Kuberaa, is directed by Sekhar Kammula and it stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarabh in the lead roles.

While interacting with the media at the launch, Nagarjuna called Rashmika a ‘powerhouse’ of talent.

He lauded the box office performances of the Rashmika-starrer films and said, “This girl is one powerhouse of talent. Just see her filmography in the last three years, it is just outstanding. None of us have Rs 2000-3000 crore films. She is the one who has beaten all of us.” In the last two years, Rashmika Mandanna has starred in three blockbuster movies, which include Animal, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava. She was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, which also performed well at the box office.

The actress humbly said that she feels she has ‘only just begun’ and doesn’t quite understand the ‘race’ to be number one.

“I feel like I honestly have just started because I don’t know what this whole number one situation is, because we’re doing films in the South, we’re doing films in Bollywood. I don’t know what this race is about, but I know for sure that I’m just starting,” said Rashmika while interacting with the media in Mumbai.

Kuberaa is set to release in theatres on June 20.

