Nagarjuna re-releases Siva to honour father’s legacy

Superstar Nagarjuna on Saturday announced the re-release of his 1989 Telugu blockbuster Siva to mark the 101st birth anniversary of his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Siva returns to cinemas on November 14, 2025 in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound. Calling it a tribute, Nagarjuna said his father believed “cinema had the power to live beyond generations.” Varma, who debuted with Siva, said the remastered version enhances its technical brilliance. Produced by Annapurna Studios, the cult film starred Nagarjuna, Amala and Raghuvaran, with music by Ilaiyaraaja. It won three Nandi Awards and was later remade in Hindi. — ANI

