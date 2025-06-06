Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Nagarjuna, married his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad on Friday.

The marriage ceremony was a star-studded affair as many renowned celebrities attended the event. Akhil's brother, Naga Chaitanya, was also present at the ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding followed traditional Telugu-style rituals.

As per the viral photos, Akhil wore a simple shirt, while Zainab was seen in an ivory saree matched with diamond jewellery. Other celebrities who attended the wedding included Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Prashanth Neel.

Akhil Akkineni had announced his engagement through an Instagram post over six months ago.

Last year, Naga Chaitanya also got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.