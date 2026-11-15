 Nakhrewaalii actress Pragati Srivastava on working with Punjabi filmmaker Jagdeep Sidhu on her next Hindi film

After winning hearts with Aanand L Rai's latest release, Nakhrewaalii, Pragati Srivastava has already bagged two interesting projects for the next year. For 2027, she has Janadesh and a yet untitled comedy thriller that brings her together with Vedang Raina and Naomika Saran. Srivastava, who will potentially be seen playing one of Raina's love interests in the Maddock Films' outing, says "Vedang is a sweet person to work with."

The space is relatively fresh, not just for Pragati but also for the Punjabi film director Jagdeep Sidhu, who is making his Bollywood debut with the 2027 comedy thriller. Joining forces with the filmmaker made Pragati realise the intricacies of a language and the changes it brings.

“Jagdeep sir has helmed Punjabi films. I could see how he thinks in Punjabi and wants the emotions to be expressed in a certain way. When you translate something, the essence changes. So, when we would get the script, the Hindi dialogues would be written in Roman English and would sound different to us. But when Jagdeep sir would tell us how to say those lines, it would sound entirely different," she shares.