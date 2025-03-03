DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Namaskar': Conan O'Brien greets Indian audiences in Hindi at Oscars           

O’Brien, who is hosting the Oscars for the first time, speaks to Indian viewers during his opening monologue
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertso make their way along the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS
Indian viewers who tuned into the Oscars 2025 awards ceremony on Monday morning were in for a surprise when host Conan O'Brien greeted them in Hindi from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 97th Academy Awards are live in India on streamer JioHotstar and TV channel Star Plus from the US.

O'Brien, who is hosting the Oscars for the first time, spoke to Indian viewers during his opening monologue.

"For those of you watching from India, I want to say Bharat ke logon ko namaskar wahan subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ki naashte ke saath Oscars kar rahe hain (Greetings to the people of India, it's morning there, so I hope you're having breakfast with the Oscars)" he said, trying to speak in Hindi.

A section of users on X praised O'Brien, popular American late-night show presenter, for trying his hand at Hindi.

"Conan O'Brien deserves an Oscar for best attempt at a foreign language! Good job, though the Hindi was definitely Hinding! #Oscars2025," said a user.

"#ConanOBrien kicked off the #Oscar ceremony with a thoughtful shoutout to India. Spoke in Hindi to connect with viewers in India #Oscars2025," wrote another.

Some were not amused.

"Good attempt, but frankly, Conan totally butchered the Hindi greeting! #Oscars #Oscars2025," said a critic.

"... that was NOT Hindi," said another user on X.

