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Home / Entertainment / 'Namaste, India!' Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans share Diwali message for Indian fans ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday' release

'Namaste, India!' Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans share Diwali message for Indian fans ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday' release

Marvel Studios shared the two actors' video message to Indian fans on its social media handles and also revealed that the much-anticipated movie will be releasing in India on December 17

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:07 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The film brings together superheroes from different corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and Wakandan heroes as they face an existential threat. Pic: Social media
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Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans have sent Diwali greetings to fans in India ahead of the release of their upcoming movie "Avengers: Doomsday".

Marvel Studios shared the two actors' video message to Indian fans on its social media handles and also revealed that the much-anticipated movie will be releasing in India on December 17, a day before its global debut.

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"Namaste, India," Robert Downey Jr said in the beginning of the short clip.

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Evans said, "What we love about Diwali is that it marks the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another." "That's something we know a lot about except instead of moving from dark to light. I think it might be going in the other direction," continued Downey Jr.

Evans then wished Indian fans Happy Diwali and said, "we will see you at 'Avengers Doomsday'."

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"You bet," Downey Jr concluded.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is the fifth instalment in Marvel Studios' "Avengers" franchise and a key chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga.

The film brings together superheroes from different corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and Wakandan heroes as they face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

The movie marks the return of filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo to the "Avengers" franchise. The brothers previously directed "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

Downey Jr, who played Tony Stark aka Iron Man in several Marvel films, returns to the franchise in a different role as Victor von Doom, also known as supervillain Doctor Doom.

The ensemble cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour and Lewis Pullman.

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