Namita Lal happy that her film ‘Before Life After Death’ is doing well

Namita Lal’s latest Netflix release, Before Life After Death, has been earning much love on the platform. Happy with the response, the actor hopes to do more amazing work.

“The film is getting an amazing response, and it is being hugely appreciated by audiences. People are actually sitting for 2 hours and 15 minutes to watch the film. They are finding it gripping and feeling connected with the characters. It’s touching the right chords, making people think and smile, and evoking the right emotions. We are very happy with the rating it has got,” she said.

“Before Life After Death is about a doctor-patient relationship. Also, my new project, My Goal Football, portrays the story of a woman who wanted to make a good career out of football but couldn’t. But as time passes, she encouraged the other kids to fulfil their dreams,” she added.

The trend of films being exclusively made for the web is common these days. And Namita agreed: “I don’t think a lot of films are made exclusively for the web. We find it easier to approach the OTT platform to reach more audiences than theatres now. Depending on the movies and how you prefer them according to the tastes of the audience, human dramas can be seen at home with family, unlike megastar movies like RRR. That’s how films are finding such avenues and a wide range of audiences from all over the world.”

