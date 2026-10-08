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Home / Entertainment / Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral: Maharashtra minister

Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral: Maharashtra minister

Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away in Goa early on Thursday

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Mumbai, Updated At : 10:14 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar speaks at an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in this file photo dated May 18, 2026. PTI
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Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday announced that veteran actor Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

Related news: Actor Nana Patekar dies at 76 after cardiac arrest at Goa residence

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Nana Patekar texted friend at 3.30 am saying he was unwell before death in Goa

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The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar’s unparalleled contribution to the fields of Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema, Shelar said.

Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away in Goa early on Thursday.

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His notable Hindi movies include “Parinda”, “Prahaar: The Final Act”, “Tirangaa”, “Krantiveer” and “Khamoshi: The Musical”.

Patekar was a recipient of three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi.

He had also received Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

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