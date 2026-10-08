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Home / Entertainment / Nana Patekar's mortal remains leave Goa for Pune; to be accorded state funeral

Nana Patekar's mortal remains leave Goa for Pune; to be accorded state funeral

Patekar, 76, passed away at his residence in Goa in the early hours of Thursday

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PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 06:20 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Rangoli artist Shreehari Pavale works on a portrait paying tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. PTI
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Actor Nana Patekar's mortal remains left for Pune on Thursday evening and he would be accorded a state funeral, officials said.

The mortal remains were kept for 'darshan' for 20 minutes before being transported to Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa in a decorated ambulance.

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Patekar, 76, passed away at his residence in Goa in the early hours.

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"The mortal remains will be brought to Pune...and kept for the final 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his Pune farmhouse," said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation.

The farmhouse is located at Donje, on the outskirts of Pune city.

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Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

Several leaders including Goa Culture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar, BJP leader and MLA Govind Gaude, Goa Pradesh Congress committee President Girish Chodankar and others paid tributes to Patekar at Goa Medical College and Hospital here.

Patekar's son Malhar and his nephew Sachin Patekar were amongst the family members present at the hospital when autopsy was conducted on his body.

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