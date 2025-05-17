DT
Home / Entertainment / Nancy Tyagi makes 2nd Cannes red carpet appearance with self-designed outfit

Nancy Tyagi makes 2nd Cannes red carpet appearance with self-designed outfit

Tyagi returns for the film gala’s 2025 edition in a custom couture ensemble she spent over 700 hours creating
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:47 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Tyagi, who once prepared for the civil services in Delhi, rose to fame through her digital content showcasing fashion made from scratch. Instagram/@nancytyagi___
Nancy Tyagi, the self-taught fashion designer from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the second consecutive year, wearing an outfit entirely designed and crafted by herself.

After capturing global attention in 2024 with her debut at Cannes, Tyagi returned for the film gala’s 2025 edition in a custom couture ensemble she spent over 700 hours creating.

The turquoise outfit, inspired by a garden in full bloom, featured delicately hand-painted flowers, a structured corset bodice and a flowing floral silhouette, according to a press release.

“I walked here last year, and since then my life has completely changed. My outfit is inspired by flowers because I really love them. It took 700 hours to create this.

“Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of this beautiful journey. This moment would be incomplete without them,” Tyagi said in a statement.

Tyagi, who once prepared for the civil services in Delhi, rose to fame through her digital content showcasing fashion made from scratch. She has over three million followers on Instagram.

Last year, Tyagi made headlines after she debuted on the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful pink gown. She designed four garments, which took her two months to put together.

