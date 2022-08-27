Nani is All set to rock

Telugu star Nani’s first pan-Indian film Dasara will hit screens worldwide on March 30, 2023, its makers announced on Friday. Coming out of his comfort zone, Nani plays a rustic character in this movie. The actor underwent a rugged makeover to play this character. IANS
