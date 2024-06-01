Naqiyah Haji talks about a fight sequence in Shaitani Rasmein

Naqiyah Haji from Star Bharat’s Shaitani Rasmein is happy with her stint in the show. She talks about her emotions during the Nikki versus Malik sequence, “Honestly, this particular fight is a major point for the entire team. The audience has seen Nikki defeat Kapalika and kill Chhaya, and now she faces her greatest enemy. It’s a one-time opportunity for her to completely defeat Malik and gain a major victory. This sequence is packed with action and thrill, and we are all working very hard to make it perfect.”

She adds, “I do get overwhelmed because I feel all eyes are on me, and I need to meet the expectations of the entire team and, most importantly, the viewers. In the middle of the shot, I take a moment to breathe and gather myself. I am giving my best to perform well throughout, and I can’t wait for the audience to feel the thrill. If my acting conveys the intended intensity, I will be thoroughly satisfied, and my hard work will have paid off.”

