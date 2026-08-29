Nashville could soon have an airport named after one of Tennessee's most beloved stars. Three days after the death of the 80-year-old country music icon Dolly Parton, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced plans to rename Nashville International Airport in her honour, Variety reported.

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Governor Lee and the Nashville International Airport officials announced the proposal in a joint statement on Friday, saying they intend to begin the process of changing the airport's name.

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Dolly Parton, who was born in rural Tennessee and later moved to Nashville, had won 10 Grammy awards and sold 100 million records worldwide, including hits like Coat of Many Colors, 9 to 5, Jolene, and I Will Always Love You.

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Calling Parton "Tennessee's favourite daughter," Lee said the airport would be a fitting place to honour her life and work.

"Dolly Parton's extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state. At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favourite daughter and greet travellers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith and kindness," he said.

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According to the statement, Parton's team is aware of the proposal and supports continuing talks about the possible name change. The singer had a long connection with Tennessee through her music and charitable work, including the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library.

According to Variety, the proposal to rename the airport was first made last year after a petition was started following a separate proposal to rename the airport after US President Donald Trump. The petition gained a large number of new signatures following Parton's death.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, said Parton's legacy was closely linked to the welcoming spirit of Nashville. He said, "Dolly's remarkable legacy reminds us that what makes Nashville special is our ability to welcome people from every walk of life. She understood that dignity, kindness and opportunity should never be defined by where you come from or your socioeconomic status." Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell also backed the proposal. He recalled Parton's plans for a hotel and museum in the city and said the airport could now become another way for the city to honour her.

"Dolly was in the process of working with us on a remarkable hotel and museum -- SongTeller, that she called her love letter to Nashville. Now it's our turn to share a love letter to Dolly, by renaming Nashville International Airport to Dolly Parton International Airport in Nashville," O'Connell wrote on social media.

The proposed name change will be discussed at the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority's meeting on September 17. (ANI)