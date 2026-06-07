National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away at a private hospital in Kochi after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 56.

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The veteran actor had been placed on ventilator support after his health condition worsened Saturday. His demise has left Malayalam cinema and fans across the world in deep grief.

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Kumar had reportedly been dealing with multiple health conditions for a long period.

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He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.

According to reports, he had liver cirrhosis, kidney-related ailments and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Years ago, he had also undergone a liver transplant after being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

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He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night and passed away, ending a career that entertained generations of audiences.

Soon after the news emerged, tributes began pouring in from across the Malayalam film industry.

Veteran actor Mammootty shared an emotional message remembering Salim Kumar.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed deep grief over Kumar’s demise, describing him as “more than a film star” and “a brother and family member”.

“Salim Kumar was the pride of North Paravur. Born into an ordinary family that faced poverty and hardships, he rose to the pinnacle of Indian cinema by winning the National Award. He was a rare talent who even reached the Oscar nomination stage through his work,” the chief minister said in a condolence message.

Satheesan also recalled that Kumar’s last public appearance was at a reception organised by the people of Paravur a few days ago.

Kumar, who entered the world of entertainment through mimicry, became an indispensable figure in Malayalam cinema.

Known for his unique style and impeccable timing, he brought fresh expressions to comic roles and shone as a powerful character actor.

He won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his performance in ‘Achanurangatha Veedu’ and later received both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed portrayal in ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ (2010).

He acted in over three hundred films that spread laughter and prompted thought among audiences. His debut was in a film directed by Lal Jose.