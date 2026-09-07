National Film Awards move out of Delhi, to be held in Kevadia in Gujarat

The National Film Awards ceremony will move out of Delhi to Kevadia in Gujarat for the first time in its 72-year history with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours on September 22, officials said on Monday.

Kevadia, which has been renamed Ekta Nagar, is home to the world's tallest statue—that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity, as it is named, stands at 597 feet and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan that has hosted most of the award ceremonies since. The 72nd edition of the awards, announced in July, will be marked departure from that tradition.

Article 370 has been named the best feature film and its lead star Yami Gautam the best actress. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will share the best actor prize for their roles in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has been named the best debut director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.Telugu science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD will receive the award for best popular film "providing wholesome entertainment", while Tamil film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, has been named the best feature film promoting "National, Social and Environmental Values".