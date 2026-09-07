DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / National Film Awards move out of Delhi, to be held in Kevadia in Gujarat

National Film Awards move out of Delhi, to be held in Kevadia in Gujarat

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
"Article 370" has been named the best feature film and its lead star Yami Gautam the best actress for the National Awards
Advertisement
The National Film Awards ceremony will move out of Delhi to Kevadia in Gujarat for the first time in its 72-year history with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours on September 22, officials said on Monday.
Kevadia, which has been renamed Ekta Nagar, is home to the world's tallest statue—that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity, as it is named, stands at 597 feet and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan that has hosted most of the award ceremonies since. The 72nd edition of the awards, announced in July, will be marked departure from that tradition.
Article 370 has been named the best feature film and its lead star Yami Gautam the best actress. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will share the best actor prize for their roles in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.
Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has been named the best debut director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.Telugu science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD will receive the award for best popular film "providing wholesome entertainment", while Tamil film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, has been named the best feature film promoting "National, Social and Environmental Values".

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts