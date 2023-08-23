National Geographic India to capture Chandrayaan 3's planned landing

National Geographic India is all set to capture the nation’s attention once again for Chandrayaan 3’s planned landing. The live simulcast of Chandrayaan - 3 #countdowntohistory across National Geographic Channel and Disney+Hotstar will begin at 4 pm on August 23, hours before Vikram’s descent on the lunar surface, which is expected to begin around 5:45 pm IST.

Hosted by Gaurav Kapoor and leading space experts, the show will take viewers on a captivating journey through time and space, capturing the countdown to the final moments as India creates history.

While the live show will provide exclusive insights from eminent personalities such as astronauts Sunita Williams and Rakesh Sharma, and S Somanath, chairman of ISRO about the mission’s significance for India and the future of space exploration.

Joining live, Srijan Pal Singh, CEO and co-founder of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre; Chris Hadfield, former commander of The International Space Station and Ann Druyan, creative director of NASA’s Voyager Interstellar Message and Emmy-winning writer, will count down to the final moments as India creates history while shedding light on the journey to the moon.

#Chandrayaan