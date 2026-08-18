Nawazuddin Siddiqui supports 'Four Rivers Six Ranges' without charging a fee

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to earn admiration not only for his acclaimed body of work but also for the warmth and sincerity he brings to his creative collaborations.

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Filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar, who has shared a close friendship and creative association with Siddiqui for last few years, recently spoke about their journey and the actor’s contribution to his upcoming film, Four Rivers Six Ranges. Based on true events, Four Rivers Six Ranges explores a perilous mission to protect the Dalai Lama during his 1959 flight from Tibet to India.

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“Anurag Kashyap introduced me to Nawazuddin nearly eight years ago on the sets of Sacred Games. Since then, Nawaz and I have become close friends and creative collaborators,” Khymsar shared.

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Khymsar revealed that Siddiqui readily agreed to lend his voice to Four Rivers Six Ranges, adding a special dimension to the project. “Given our friendship and our upcoming collaboration, Nawaz graciously agreed to lend his voice to Four Rivers Six Ranges. His involvement adds a very special dimension to the film, and I’m truly grateful to him for being a part of it,” he said.

According to Khymsar, Siddiqui did not charge a fee for his involvement, choosing instead to support the creative endeavour. The gesture, he believes, reflects the actor’s genuine commitment to meaningful artistic collaborations.

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Their creative partnership is also set to continue with Karma – Running to Stand Still, a script Khymsar and Siddiqui are currently developing. The project will see the actor take on a distinctive role and explore new territory as a performer.

For Khymsar, a self-taught filmmaker born in India as a Tibetan in exile, his association with Siddiqui is rooted in years of friendship, trust and shared artistic sensibilities. Their collaboration reflects the actor’s enduring ability to inspire filmmakers and fellow artists through both his craft and his approach to creative partnerships.

Four Rivers Six Ranges premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam last year, and will release in cinemas on September 11.