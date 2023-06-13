Nawazuddin-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru to release directly on OTT on June 23

—IANS

The upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles, is taking the direct-to-digital route as it will drop on OTT on June 23.

The film tells the story of love and passion fuelled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams. The film has been directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva and follows two eccentric characters who want to make it big in Bollywood. The film presents their journey through worldly chaos.

Kangana Ranaut, who serves as the creative producer on the film, said in a statement, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me.”