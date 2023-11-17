Need to learn skills, say celebrities on increased AI usage

Right from cleaning to writing, AI has completely taken over our lives. The development has come to a point where people in a lot of jobs have been replaced by AI. Here’s what celebrities think about this.

Shivangi Verma

Enhanced productivity

Abhishek Duhan

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is truly impressive! In today’s fast-paced world, our focus is on saving time and being efficient in our work, and I believe that AI will play a significant role in making our tasks more professional and faster. It’s like having a helpful blessing that not only enhances productivity but also brings a lot of enjoyment. The exciting part is that AI opens up creative possibilities.

Nikhil Khurana

Core component

Mohit Kapoor

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to become a core component of all modern software in the coming years. AI refers to computational tools that are able to substitute for human intelligence in the performance of certain tasks. One of the essential purposes of AI is to automate tasks that previously would have required human intelligence. Cutting down on the labour resources an organization must employ to complete a project, or the time an individual must devote to routine tasks, enables tremendous gains in efficiency. The most significant benefit of Chat GPT is that it automates various tasks and helps users quickly get the data they need.

Aniruddh Dave

Embrace change

Chitra Vakil Sharma

There would always be humans in the loop. There would be enough opportunities with growth in the market. Jobs involving manual labour would change but high skill jobs would come up in the market. Post offices have closed with email, but jobs were generated in different sectors. We just need to embrace change and move with new technologies.

Mind matters

Yashashri Masurkar

The use of AI is undoubtedly an amazing idea. But again it is the result of programming done by humans. AI is limited while the human mind has no limits, so far. We can lose the human element called ‘humanity’ which is most important for this world to function.

Yashashri Masurkar

Use correctly

Mohit Malhotra

AI is already taking over jobs across various sectors. Customer service Chatbots has replaced human representatives in many companies. According to me, the only region where AI overpowers humans is their efficiency and that’s the reason AI was created. AI can perform repetitive tasks with high accuracy and speed, while humans may get tired or make mistakes over time. However, we humans have a vision, creativity, and problem-solving skills that machines cannot master. AI is a boon if used correctly.

Chitra Vakil Sharma

All for AI

Shivangi Verma

Chat GPT is just in the initial stage, but it has already completed many tasks, making it one of the biggest revolutions in the last 100 years. Currently, I am managing my entire household with the help of AI. I no longer need a servant to clean my house. With just one click, my AI robot cleans my house even better than any maid could. Similarly, with one click, my utensils are cleaned. The AI initiative has opened doors to new opportunities, making it a significant revolution for humanity in my opinion.

Let’s do our job

Nikhil Khurana

AI is a technology that has been developed to help humans, and it is important that we understand its role in our lives. Professionally speaking, we can use AI to write scripts and compose music, but we will always need to review its performance. While AI can do amazing things, it does not have the human senses that will help us perceive the impact on our emotions. Since we create content for humans, it’s imperative that humans continue to stay involved in the process!

Mohit Malhotra

The dust will settle

Aniruddh Dave

AI definitely brings in a lot of advantages. In earlier times, when computers had come, the shorthand typist lost their job. People thought it was the end of manual labour but over time it has increased and improved the efficiency and the output has gone up multiple times, there has been multiple employment opportunities. I don’t think AI would cause any major job losses but it’s going to be a big disruptor.