Neelesh Misra releases new song 'Zameen Pe Taare' from upcoming independent album

Lyricist-storyteller Neelesh Misra has released "Zameen Pe Taare", the first track from his upcoming album of the same name, marking his second outing as an independent singer-songwriter.

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Released on March 17, the song has been written, composed and sung by Misra, with music production by Mohit Shankar. It is currently available for streaming on platforms including Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music and Apple Music, as well as on his official YouTube channel.

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"Zameen Pe Taare" is described as a meditation on love and quiet separation, drawing on imagery of fallen stars, scattered colours and a river that has lost its shores to trace the emotional arc of a relationship that has slowly changed.

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"The lyrics explore a relationship that once felt as vast as the sky but now lies scattered like fallen stars on the ground. The song does not speak in anger or accusation; instead, it lingers in the pauses - in words that were never spoken and in the moments that slowly slipped away.

"With imagery of stars resting on the earth, colours scattered in memory and a river that has lost its shores, the song moves through the emotional landscape of love, loss and acceptance. At its core, it reflects on how relationships change people, leaving behind traces that remain even after the journey together ends," a press release said.

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A music video accompanying the track, directed by Ritam Nandy and produced by Saumya Tandon, features Misra alongside co-actor Roshani Rawat. The video was shot by director of photography Abhishek Verma and edited by Bhuvan Chaudhary.

Misra's first independent album "Phir Milenge" had marked his transition from celebrated Bollywood lyricist and radio storytelling personality to a full-fledged recording artiste.

He is widely known for reviving Hindi storytelling on radio through shows like "Yaadon Ka Idiot Box" on BIG FM, where his fictional town Yaad Sheher became a touchstone for millions of listeners. He also hosted "Kahaani Express" on radio.

Among his best-known Bollywood song credits are "Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai" from "Jism", "I Love You" from "Bodyguard", "Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi" from "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Abhi Kuch Dino Se" from "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji" and "Maine Dil Se Kaha" from "Rog" and "Thode Se Kam Ajnabee" from "Pagglait".