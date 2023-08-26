Neeti Mohan praises singer Aakarshit Wadhwan from Amritsar

Zee TV’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will return on August 26. It will feature Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

While candidates from across the country are auditioning for a spot in the top 12, a select few have captivated the judges with their distinctive voices and passion for singing. One such contestant was Aakarshit Wadhwan from Amritsar, whose rendition of Dil Haara mesmerised one and all. As Neeti Mohan listened to him, memories of her own audition days resurfaced, reminding her of the challenges she once faced, including overcoming her fear of cameras.

Neeti Mohan said, “Since you are the first contestant, we could sense a slight nervousness at the beginning of your performance, but, I must say, you managed to overcome your fear and perform the rest of the song with all your heart. I love your voice and it is evident that you have been learning music since your childhood.”