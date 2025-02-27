Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she celebrates 49 years of their film ‘Kabhi Kabhie'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media to remember her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, as she celebrated the 49th anniversary of their iconic film "Kabhi Kabhie."

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, was released on 27 February 1976 and starred an ensemble cast, featuring Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee Gulzar, Rishi, and Neetu. The film became a significant milestone in both Rishi and Neetu's careers. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and reshared a fan edit featuring Neetu, Rishi, and Amitabh.

Neetu also shared a poster from the film featuring her and Rishi Kapoor. In the musical romantic drama, while Rishi played the role of Vikram Khanna, Neetu essayed the role of Pinky Kapoor.

Interestingly, last year, on his show "Kaun Banega Crorepati," Amitabh Bachchan shared an intriguing anecdote from the sets of Kabhi Kabhie. He revealed how the film's director, Yash Chopra, asked him to wear his own clothes for the role, adding a personal touch to his character. The 'Sholay' actor recalled how before the shoot, he had asked the crew about his costumes, but they asked him to wear whatever he has at home.

Big B shared, “Joh bhi kapde aapne dekhe na uss film mein woh sab humare apne hain… aur ek baat batayein woh log bura maan jaayenge abhi tak woh kapda wapas nahi aaya. (Whatever clothes you see in the film are my own.). And Interestingly, they have not retired them yet."

Amitabh also shared how he quickly transitioned from the intense, action-packed atmosphere of "Deewaar" to the calm, romantic setting of "Kabhi Kabhie."

“We were shooting Deewaar, which is full of intense fight sequences and action. Just two days after wrapping up that film, I had to fly to Kashmir to shoot Kabhi Kabhie, a romantic film surrounded by flowers, cool mountain breezes, and a completely different vibe. It was strange to go from one extreme to the other,” the actor recalled.