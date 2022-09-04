Neetu Kapoor shares goofy party picture to mark Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary

ANI
Mumbai, September 4
Commemorating the birth anniversary of late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor on Sunday shared a goofy throwback picture of them.
The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted an image in which the couple were seen twinning in black as they smiled while posing for the camera, seemingly at a party.
While Neetu had a colourful feathered boa around her neck, Rishi wore big, chunky goggles as his wife kept her arm around his cheeks. "Happy Birthday," she simply captioned her social media post.
Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan and Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emoticons. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra and many others commented on the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.
The couple got married on January 22, 1980 and have starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.
Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020.
