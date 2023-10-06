Neha Dhupia to make her OTT series debut

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Neha Dhupia is all set to make her mark in the digital space with a quirky comedy about modern-day human relationships.
Neha shared, “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space. It’s a fun concept and I can’t wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script had tied in with it.”
The show is being helmed by a debutant director and will go on the floors in late October. The show explores modern-day human relationships from the perspective of a nuclear family. The shoot for the show is expected to start in late October.
Neha previously starred in Lust Stories, which was an anthology of short films produced by Ashi Dua, and is now foraying for the first time into the space of a full-fledged digital series.
