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Home / Entertainment / Neha Dhupia's 52 Blue set for Australian premiere at IFFM

Neha Dhupia's 52 Blue set for Australian premiere at IFFM

“It's a story that stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling,” says the actor

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 10:21 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A still from 52 Blue
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Actor Neha Dhupia is all set to take her film 52 Blue to an international audience as the film gears up for its Australian premiere at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Marking another milestone in the film's journey, the screening is expected to introduce audiences in Australia to a deeply moving story that has been close to Neha's heart.

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Expressing her excitement ahead of the premiere, Neha shared, ”I’m incredibly grateful that 52 Blue is premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Every film has its own journey, but some stories leave a lasting impact on you as an actor, and 52 Blue is definitely one of them. It's a deeply emotional and honest narrative that stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling."

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She further added that taking the film to an international platform makes the experience even more special, “It's always rewarding when a story you've believed in finds audiences beyond borders. Cinema has the power to connect people through emotions, irrespective of language or geography, and I hope 52 Blue resonates with everyone who watches it at IFFM."

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Calling the festival an important platform for Indian cinema, Neha said, "IFFM has consistently celebrated diverse voices and meaningful storytelling. To have 52 Blue showcased there is a matter of immense pride for our entire team. I'm looking forward to sharing this experience with audiences in Australia and hearing their reactions."

With 52 Blue heading to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for its Australian premiere, the film continues its journey on the global festival circuit. For Neha Dhupia, the screening represents not just another career milestone, but an opportunity to celebrate meaningful cinema on an international stage, bringing a story she deeply believes in to audiences across the world.

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