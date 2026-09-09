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Home / Entertainment / Neha Kakkar fires back at Sunidhi Chauhan over reality show comments: 'Angoor khatte hain'

Neha Kakkar fires back at Sunidhi Chauhan over reality show comments: 'Angoor khatte hain'

She also claimed TRPs dropped the moment she stopped judging Indian Idol

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:25 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Neha Kakkar
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Singer Neha Kakkar has hit back at Sunidhi Chauhan after the latter called current music reality shows fake, saying those who do not get the grapes will always find them sour.

"Angoor na mile toh khatte hain. Angoor jisko nahi milte, usko khatte hi lagte hain," Neha said in a media interaction, clearly directing the remark at Sunidhi without naming her outright.

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The context was Sunidhi's comments on Raj Shamani's podcast, where she said current reality shows are more about drama than genuine talent, though she had fond memories of her early days on Indian Idol.

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Neha was equally forthcoming about her own contribution to the format. "Ye fame isliye gir gaya kyunki maine karna chhod diya. Jab tak main kar rahi thi, TRPs highest thi," she said, suggesting the shows declined only after she stepped away.

On the question of scripting, she was firm. "These shows aren't scripted at all. People's lives aren't scripted either. If I feel emotions upon hearing someone's story, that feeling is natural," she said, adding that contestants who have fought their way from small towns to the national stage are not going to fabricate their struggles.

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