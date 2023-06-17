Neha Kakkar shares pictures with hubby Rohanpreet Singh amid separation rumours; seen yet?

Chandigarh, June 17
All is well between singer Neha Kakkar and hubby Rohanpreet Singh.
Amid the rumours that the two are separating, Neha has shared a series of love-soaked photos of herself with Rohanpreet. The photos are from a vacation that the couple were recently on.
In the first photo, Rohan is seen kissing Neha while they are presumably sitting at a restaurant. Neha is dressed in black and Rohanpreet is wearing a white shirt and a black turban.
"Back in town from the best holidays spent with hubby!!" she captioned the post. Rohanpreet Singh commented on his wife’s post, “What a trip my love!!”
View this post on Instagram
Also, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar left a comment on the pictures that read, “Kitne Pyaare dono”.
This puts an end to the rumours that had surfaced after Neha was seen without Rohanpreet at her birthday party.
The two got married on October 24, 2020 after they fell in love on the sets of their music video 'Nehu Da Vyah'.
