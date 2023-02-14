Neha Kakkar treats fans with a special Valentine’s Day gift

B-town’s favourite couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, is here with the romantic track Gham Khushiyan that is sure to make Valentine’s Day even more special.

The song is a sweet melody of love, beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. The music is created by Rohanpreet Singh. Talking about the song, Neha said, “The fact that Rohanpreet was working on Gham Khushiyan for long just to give it to me as a Valentine’s Day gift, makes it really special for both of us. Since the song has a lovely meaning to it and Arijit’s voice is the cherry on the cake, I’m sure that the audience will show their love and appreciation for this song.”