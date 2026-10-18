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Home / Entertainment / Neha Sharma issues legal warning over unauthorised AI-generated content using her likeness

Neha Sharma issues legal warning over unauthorised AI-generated content using her likeness

Her stand comes days after a similar incident involving Janhvi Kapoor surfaced online

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:05 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neha Sharma poses for photographs during the Grazia Fashion Awards 2026, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_01_2026_000027B)
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Actress Neha Sharma, whose credits span Telugu films like Chirutha and Kurradu alongside Hindi projects including Crook and Teri Meri Kahaniya, took to X on Saturday to put anyone misusing her image on notice.

Her post opened with a blunt directive: "Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY." She went further, demanding that all existing content be pulled down and calling any future misuse "completely unacceptable" if used "to misrepresent me or malign my reputation."

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Sharma left no room for ambiguity about her position. "I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS," she wrote, before warning that anonymity wouldn't shield anyone from consequences: "No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability. I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT."

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Her statement lands just days after a morphed video of actress Janhvi Kapoor, lifted from the song Chuttamalle in Devara, circulated online, renewing concerns over AI misuse in the industry.

Sharma will next be seen in the Punjabi film Sanjog, directed by Harish Gargi and co-starring Jassie Gill and Happy Raikoti, releasing worldwide on November 27, 2026.

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