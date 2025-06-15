Neil Bhoopalam unpacks ambition, pressure in Pyaar Paisa Profit

Neil Bhoopalam, known for his versatile performances, is currently seen portraying Rajat, a driven and complex business leader, in Pyaar Paisa Profit, produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik of Inspire Films. With his trademark candour, Neil dives deep into what makes this show — and his character — both unique and resonant.

“Rajat runs a high-pressure finance company, Fusion Funds — not quite my personal reality,” Neil laughs. “But the intensity, the stakes, the relationships? That I could connect with.” The actor said stepping into Rajat’s world marked a sharp departure from his own. “I’m not used to that level of ruthlessness, especially in business. But playing him? That was a blast.”

Despite the show’s heavy themes, Neil maintains it reflects the reality many young professionals face today.