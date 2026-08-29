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Home / Entertainment / Nepal flash floods: Amitabh Bachchan says "devastation" is "unbearable to watch"

Nepal flash floods: Amitabh Bachchan says "devastation" is "unbearable to watch"

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ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Amitabh Bachchan's Raksha Bandhan message for his fans also carried prayers for those affected by the devastating floods in Nepal.

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The megastar, who shared a picture of his wrist covered with colourful rakhis in his latest blog, spoke about the bond between brothers and sisters before speaking about the situation in Nepal.

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Sharing his thoughts on Raksha Bandhan, the actor wrote, "May this bond of love, affection and care live eternally - the dedication of the relation between a sister and a brother, never to be broken or forgotten...its sacred thread tied to the wrist is the symbol of perpetuity in the relationship... its auspicious presence fortifies its reason." Bachchan then spoke about the flood situation in Nepal and said the visuals coming from the affected areas were "unbearable" for him to watch. He also offered prayers for those who have lost their lives or have been affected by the disaster.

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"On a more serious note, the devastation of the floods in Nepal is unbearable to watch... the fury of nature can never be battled with... its respect needs the presence of the divine... we pray... for that in itself is beyond all... Affection and care," he wrote.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll in the Bhote Koshi flood-related disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people are still missing.

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As per the latest search, rescue and relief update issued by the NDRRMA at 10 am on August 29, Chitwan reported the highest number of deaths, with 233 bodies, including human remains, recovered from the area.

Nawalparasi East reported 158 deaths, followed by Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31 and Rasua with 13. Other affected areas also reported deaths.

The authority said that 2,426 people remained missing. The list includes 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel. (ANI)

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