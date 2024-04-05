Like father, like daughter is an apt adage to describe Kaveri Kapur. She is honest, willing to face the world and fears no judgement whatsoever. She talks confidently, smiles freely and loves all things art.
People will judge, but I have the right to remain content with who I am. I’ve been judged, I’ll be judged, but it’s okay—I know myself, and that’s what counts.
In a heartfelt conversation, she opens up about her journey in the world of music, her relationship with her parents, and the excitement to become an actor with her father as the director.
Discovering music
Growing up in a household pulsating with creativity, music naturally became Kaveri’s primary form of expression. By the age of 12, she was certain that music and song-writing were her true calling. “With unwavering support from my singer mother and my father’s keen musical ear and writing skills, I embarked on my journey,” Kaveri reminisces.
Finding stories in music
For Kaveri, the genesis of her lyrics often lies in unexpected places. “The discovery of my stories often occurs after writing them, and they frequently aren’t my own,” she reveals. Kaveri’s song-writing process is a journey of self-discovery and empathy.
Thrill of acting
Kaveri is ready to step into the world of acting with Masoom... The Next Generation. “I’m thrilled to work in my father’s film because of his profound understanding of human emotions,” she says. Yet, the prospect of being directed by her father, a master of his craft, adds a layer of nervousness. “It’s also a bit nerve-wracking, given his exceptional talent. I’m curious to see how our dynamic evolves on set.”
Villain on wish-list
“I’m keen on playing a villain; it’s a bucket list item for me. The contrast between my innocent appearance and a malicious character would be interesting,” she says.
Unconditional love
Kaveri’s relationship with her parents is characterised by mutual understanding, acceptance and love. “My dad is my best friend; we share a non-judgmental and accepting bond. I enjoy teasing him,” she says. Similarly, her relationship with her mother is one of companionship and care. “Though we had conflicts growing up, we now understand each other well. She’s also my best friend.”
Embracing stardom
The idea of stardom may be daunting for some, but for Kaveri it represents an opportunity to make a positive impact. “I love the idea of stardom, though I’m not entirely comfortable with the glamour aspect or conforming to a certain look,” she admits.
