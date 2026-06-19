Netflix announces ‘India’s Got Latent’ season two, new Samay Raina comedy special

Streaming platform Netflix on Friday announced a new creative collaboration with comedian and content creator Samay Raina that includes the second season of his popular talent show “India’s Got Latent” and an all-new stand-up comedy special.

Advertisement

“India’s Got Latent” season two will premiere on Saturday and will be simulcast on Netflix and YouTube in a first-of-its-kind release strategy. New episodes will be released every two weeks, Netflix said in a statement.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after days of speculation online following cryptic social media posts by Netflix and Raina.

Advertisement

In a promo for season two, Raina said everything would remain “same to same”, with the only difference being that Netflix viewers would not see advertisements or a comment section.

The latest season arrives over a year after the show was embroiled in controversy following comments made during one of its episodes.

Advertisement

A remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in February 2025 sparked widespread backlash and resulted in multiple FIRs against the comedians and participants featured in that episode of “India’s Got Latent”.

According to the streamer, Raina’s upcoming comedy special, currently in development, will be exclusive to Netflix and feature his trademark observational humour, storytelling and candid take on everyday life.

Further details about the special are expected to be announced later.

Raina has emerged as one of India’s most popular comedy voices in recent years, building a large fan base through stand-up performances, digital content and live shows.

The comedian first gained prominence after winning the second season of the stand-up competition show “Comicstaan” in 2019 and he has since expanded his presence across digital entertainment through comedy specials, podcasts, gaming streams and reality-format content.