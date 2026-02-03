DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Entertainment / Netflix announces fifth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Netflix announces fifth season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

The show is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:27 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with the fifth season of his hit non-fiction series as Netflix on Tuesday announced that "The Great Indian Kapil Show" has been renewed for another season during an event unveiling its India slate.

The announcement extends Netflix's partnership with Sharma following four successful seasons.

"It's the first fifth that we are doing and we are really excited for it," Netflix India chief Monika Shergill said.

Sharma brought along the core ensemble of the show on stage — Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

The upcoming seasons promise new sketches, celebrity interactions and recurring characters, expanding what the platform described as Sharma's ever-evolving "masti-verse".

Since its debut, the series has emerged as one of Netflix India's most-watched non-fiction offerings.

The show is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh.

