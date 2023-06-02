 Netflix, Disney, Amazon to challenge India’s tobacco rules for streaming: Sources : The Tribune India

Netflix, Disney, Amazon to challenge India’s tobacco rules for streaming: Sources

Streaming firms set to lock horns with India on smoking warnings as they will need to edit millions of hours of existing web content

Netflix, Disney, Amazon to challenge India’s tobacco rules for streaming: Sources

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Reuters

New Delhi, June 2

Streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and Disney on Friday privately discussed a possible legal challenge and other ways to stall India's new tobacco warning rules, amid fears they will need to edit millions of hours of existing web content, sources said.

The pushback is the latest headache for streaming giants in India, a top growth market. Companies often face legal cases and police complaints their content sometimes hurt religious sentiment, and many have self-censored content over the years.

As part of India's anti-tobacco drive, the health ministry this week ordered streaming platforms should within three months insert static health warnings during smoking scenes. Also, India wants at least 50 seconds of anti-tobacco disclaimers, including an audio-visual, at the start and in the middle of each program.

In first signs of industry distress, executives of the three global streaming companies, and India's Viacom18 which runs billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema app, held a closed-door meeting, where Netflix said the rules would hit customer experience and push production houses to block their content in India, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Executives in India also discussed ways of a possible legal challenge to assert that other ministries - IT and information & broadcasting - have powers over streaming giants, and not the health ministry, said one of the sources.

The companies, and India's health ministry, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters is first to report the industry's planned pushback.

Already, all smoking and alcohol drinking scenes in movies in India's cinemas and on TV, under the law, require health warnings, but so far there were no regulations for the streaming giants, whose content has become increasingly popular.

In 2013, Woody Allen stopped his film, Blue Jasmine, from being screened in India after learning about mandatory anti-tobacco warnings would be inserted into its smoking scenes.

Activists have welcomed new anti-tobacco rules by India, the world's second largest producer of tobacco that kills 1.3 million people each year in the country. India also has stringent cigarette pack warning rules.

HEALTH VS WARNINGS "HARASSMENT"

Truth Initiative, a public health nonprofit group, in March said 60% of the 15 most popular streaming shows among 15- to 24-year-olds it analyzed contained depictions of tobacco, "effectively exposing 25 million young people to tobacco imagery" in 2021.

But in India, companies from Netflix to Amazon to Disney, also have popular Hindi content which often shows Bollywood actors smoking, something activists say encourages tobacco use.

India is a hot market for streaming giants, and executives fear business impact and higher costs. Ambani's JioCinema has just in recent weeks signed multiple content deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros, bringing popular shows like "Succession" and "The Office" on its platform.

Together, the companies have millions of hours of content.

"New content being created needs to be changed and old content needs to be modified. It could require insertion of ad-type warning in between," said Kaushik Moitra, partner at Bharucha & Partners who advises streaming firms and production houses.

During the Friday meeting, Amazon and other companies made the point there was no way films can be edited in three months, said the second source, adding the industry decided to consult lawyers and write letters in protest.

Dylan Mohan Gray, a filmmaker who directed documentaries such as "Fire in the Blood", said the new Indian rules amount to "harassment", saying that murder, war and extremely violent crime scenes were not regulated in the same way.

"Smoking, which though certainly a serious public health problem, is both legal and a massive source of government revenue in this country," he said.

#Amazon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

3
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

4
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Punjab

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

7
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

8
Trending

Viral video: Sikh men rejoicing at amusement park make netizens go all hearts

9
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

10
Nation

BJP on 'weak wicket' in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Punjab

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

WFI chief demanded sexual favours in lieu of supplements and...

Wrestlers’ issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

‘Khap mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra demands arrest of WFI chief, gives govt time till June 9

Said agitation will be intensified by holding panchayats acr...

Members of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team support protesting wrestlers, urge them not to take hasty decision

Members of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team support protesting wrestlers, urge them not to take hasty decision

‘We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of ...

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...

Punjab: Three IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside Amritsar DC office, seeks WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Security beefed up across Punjab

Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in Amritsar

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

New waste plant final call on June 6: Panel to hear out councillors today

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Traffic violators in Chandigarh to get SMS, not postal e-challans

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Additional flight from Delhi to Kullu from June 7

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

SKM demands action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in ~250-cr land grab case

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

Patiala lad Afrid Afroz tops NDA, conferred with President’s medal

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held