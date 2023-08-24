Netflix presents a visual spectacle, Zack Snyder’s two-part cinematic marvel—Rebel Moon.

The visionary filmmaker, known for 300, Man of Steel and Army of the Dead, unveils a tantalising teaser trailer for this monumental creation. This preview offers a glimpse into an exhilarating adventure. Part One, A Child of Fire, arrives on December 22, followed by the highly anticipated Part Two, The Scargiver, premiering on April 19, 2024.