Netflix’s series Choona to release on September 29

Get ready for an exhilarating ride through a whirlwind of vengeance and chaos, as the resilient team of underdogs comes together to settle the score against formidable politician, Shukla ji (Jimmy Shergill). With laughter-filled moments, unexpected leadership gone wrong, some astrological insights, and sneaky espionage, the stars seem to be undeniably aligned for this crew of misfits.

Mark your calendars, as the countdown to the heist extravaganza has officially begun! Meticulously crafted and loaded with anticipation, Choona will be released on Netflix on September 29.

Produced by Flying Saucer, and written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Choona stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt.