Never performed for cricket audience: Sukhbir ahead of T20 World Cup final show

Never performed for cricket audience: Sukhbir ahead of T20 World Cup final show

Closing ceremony to feature music, dance and star performers

article_Author
ANI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 11:28 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
Sukbhir Singh (Image credits/ANI)
Singer Sukhbir Singh, aka “Prince of Bhangra,” is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday evening.

The event will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the final match between India and New Zealand.

While speaking to ANI, Sukhbir shared that he feels very “excited” because this will be his first time performing in front of a cricket crowd.

“I am very excited as I have never performed for a cricket audience. This performance will be very special...” the singer said.

Sukhbir will share the stage with global pop star Ricky Martin and popular Indian singer Falguni Pathak during the closing ceremony. The event is expected to feature music, dance and large performances before the much-awaited final match.

When asked about his favourite cricketer, Sukhbir spoke about Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Calling him “very energetic,” the singer said he enjoys watching Pandya play and will be cheering for the Indian team. “Hardik Pandya is my favourite player; he is very energetic...I will be cheering for team India...” The ceremony will begin with Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak, who is known for songs like “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” and “O Piya.” According to a press release, the singer will perform with around 50 Bollywood dancers and colourful choreography designed to bring a festive mood to the stadium.

Sukhbir will then take the stage with a large group of dancers and traditional Punjabi dhol performers. The singer is known around the world for hit songs like Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand will face each other in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India will aim to defend their title and could become the first team to win three T20 World Cups.

