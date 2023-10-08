The soul-stirring song of COLORS’ new show, Chand Jalne Laga has resonated deeply with the viewers, creating immense anticipation for the upcoming show. Set against the picturesque backdrop of a vineyard, Chand Jalne Laga unfolds the romantic journey of childhood sweethearts Dev and Tara, who are facing the hurdles of fate. Joining the cast alongside Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh are well-known actors Nasirr Khan and Praneet Bhat, who will be essaying the roles of Vanraj Sehgal and Sartaj Sehgal respectively.

Nasirr Khan

Nasirr Khan says, “I am playing Tara’s father. He appreciates both talent and hard work. This is for the first time in my 30-year career that I am playing a character like Vanraj, who is equally emotional, caring and helpless.”

Praneet Bhat adds, “Returning to COLORS feels like homecoming to me. I am very thrilled to step aboard this romantic drama. My character is Sartaj Sehgal, who is Vanraj’s cunning and crafty brother. He’s very different from the characters I’ve essayed before and that’s what excites me about being a part of this story.”