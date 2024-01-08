Celebrated as one of the most passionate love stories on television, COLORS’ Chand Jalne Laga continues to capture viewers’ hearts with its beautiful narrative. The show takes an electrifying turn with the introduction of new character Priti, played by Srishti Jain. It’s an attempt to bring a fresh dynamic to the evolving romance between Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann).
Srishti expresses her excitement, stating, “I’ve been eagerly waiting for a chance to collaborate with Colors, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally happening! The start of 2024 couldn’t have been more fantastic - I got the call for this role on the eve of the New Year! I’ll be seen essaying the character of Priti, who becomes Tara’s go-to person during her tough times. The introduction of Priti will bring a new dynamic to the love story of Dev and Tara. I hope that the viewers will welcome and cheer for me and my character.”
