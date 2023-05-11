Rashmika took to social media and shared pictures from her recent photo-shoot. Her new look in Naruto style is unique. She is a big fan of Naruto, the anime show.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...
72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge
3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...
SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody
Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...