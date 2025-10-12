DT
New spin on classic queer love story

New spin on classic queer love story

Tribune Reporters
Updated At : 05:11 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez had multiple roles in the movie musical adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, and she was determined to make all of them her own while following in the footsteps of acclaimed Latina actors Sonia Braga and Chita Rivera. “You really do have to kind of let that go and make it your own,” Lopez said about her approach to taking on her roles as the Spider Woman.

