DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Newzmakers: Concerns over AI misuse...

Newzmakers: Concerns over AI misuse...

article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 06:09 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor
Advertisement

Concerns over AI misuse

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have opened up about the growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence. At the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun called for the need for laws and regulations to protect actors and artistes. “We can reach a period when we would not need actors and instead just create them,” he said.

We are trying to help: Sonu Sood

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood arrives at Jodhpur Airport, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

Actor Sonu Sood is actively contributing to relief efforts for the flood-affected regions of Punjab. Speaking to the media at Jaipur, Sood said, “The situation in Punjab is still bad. The water level is going down. But the real help will have to be given right now. People are in need right now. People’s houses have been demolished. We have made a big list of people whose houses have been demolished. We are trying to help them.”

Two Much fun with Govinda

Advertisement

Kajol Devgan and Twinkle Khanna

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to bring their signature wit and charm to the small screen with their show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. On who was her favourite guest on the show, Kajol said, “To be honest, my favourite guest on the show was Govinda. He is so super entertaining. Not to say that everybody was not nice or good, but Govinda is Govinda.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts