Newzmakers: Concerns over AI misuse...

Concerns over AI misuse

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have opened up about the growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence. At the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun called for the need for laws and regulations to protect actors and artistes. “We can reach a period when we would not need actors and instead just create them,” he said.

We are trying to help: Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood is actively contributing to relief efforts for the flood-affected regions of Punjab. Speaking to the media at Jaipur, Sood said, “The situation in Punjab is still bad. The water level is going down. But the real help will have to be given right now. People are in need right now. People’s houses have been demolished. We have made a big list of people whose houses have been demolished. We are trying to help them.”

Two Much fun with Govinda

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to bring their signature wit and charm to the small screen with their show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. On who was her favourite guest on the show, Kajol said, “To be honest, my favourite guest on the show was Govinda. He is so super entertaining. Not to say that everybody was not nice or good, but Govinda is Govinda.”