Nia Sharma adds a new twist to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Television show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors has been creating a buzz with its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast. The makers are now all set to showcase actor and dancer Nia Sharma in a special cameo. It remains to be seen how Nia will infuse her flavour into the story.

Nia says, “I am very grateful for this opportunity to showcase my work to the viewers through this show.”