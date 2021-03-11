Nickelodeon joins hands with the UN in India to protect our #OnlyOneEarth

In a bid to encourage kids to look forward to a greener tomorrow, Nickelodeon has joined forces with the United Nations in India for a flagship campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022. With the intent to save Earth from the global environmental crises, the entertainment franchise along with the UN in India will raise awareness on ways to reduce carbon footprint and emphasise on the importance of protecting the planet we call home.
