Nicole Kidman says the road to success included some bumps

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman’s career has spanned nearly four decades. Her trophy shelf includes an Oscar, two Emmys, a SAG Award and a BAFTA.
She is a favourite to pick up her fifth Academy Award nomination next week for her work as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Even so, Kidman acknowledges the road to today has also included some bumps. “I had that sort of in my early thirties where I was like, ‘Right, I think this is kind of going to be it’,” the Aussie actor says.
“And then I had it again at 40. And so I’ve run that gamut where you just go, ‘Now’s the time that I’m going to be put out to pasture’.” It wasn’t the fear of losing fame that scared Kidman during the down times, but the thought of not being able to pursue her art. “That feels at times like gut-wrenching,” says Kidman. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4
25% candidates in 1st phase of UP poll have criminal history
Murder accused: 6 | Attempt to murder accused: 30