Nicole Kidman says the road to success included some bumps

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman’s career has spanned nearly four decades. Her trophy shelf includes an Oscar, two Emmys, a SAG Award and a BAFTA.

She is a favourite to pick up her fifth Academy Award nomination next week for her work as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Even so, Kidman acknowledges the road to today has also included some bumps. “I had that sort of in my early thirties where I was like, ‘Right, I think this is kind of going to be it’,” the Aussie actor says.

“And then I had it again at 40. And so I’ve run that gamut where you just go, ‘Now’s the time that I’m going to be put out to pasture’.” It wasn’t the fear of losing fame that scared Kidman during the down times, but the thought of not being able to pursue her art. “That feels at times like gut-wrenching,” says Kidman. —IANS