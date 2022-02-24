Night rider

Divyenndu is known for his hardworking and dedicated nature. The actor is shooting for his upcoming project. Talking about his difficult shoot schedule Divyenndu says, “I am mostly doing night shoots since the show is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy. I have been shooting at nights the entire past month, which has been exhausting and I can undoubtedly say that it is the toughest shoot of my life till date.”

On working with a cast like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Shah, Divyenndu adds, “But it is definitely worth it because as an actor, it is satisfying to be a part of such an important story and be able to work with such an amazing and talented team of co-stars.” Meanwhile, Divyenndu is all set to be seen in YRF’s debut web series, The Railway Men, and also in a film, Mere Desh Ki Dharti.